Bologna beats Cagliari to boost hopes of top-four finish in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Riccardo Orsolini scored twice to help Bologna boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League again.

Bologna fought back to beat relegation-threatened Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A and move within two points of fourth-placed Juventus.

Lazio is level with Bologna on points and plays at beleaguered AC Milan later Sunday, and Roma hosts Como.

Cagliari surprisingly went in at the break ahead in Bologna after Roberto Piccoli’s 22nd-minute header.

But Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano made three changes at halftime and his team leveled almost immediately as Orsolini converted a penalty after Cagliari midfielder Mattia Felici fouled Nicolò Cambiaghi — one of those substitutes.

Cambiaghi also rolled the ball across for Orsolini to tap in and complete the turnaround eight minutes later.

Cagliari is three points above the relegation zone.

Empoli, which surprisingly knocked defending champion Juventus out of the Italian Cup midweek, drew 1-1 at Genoa to remain in the bottom three, one point from safety.

Torino won 2-0 at bottom club Monza.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.