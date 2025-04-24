Bologna advances to face AC Milan in Italian Cup final

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna advanced past Empoli to reach its first Italian Cup final in more than half a century on Thursday.

Thijs Dallinga’s 87th-minute header earned Bologna a 2-1 win and the team advanced 5-1 on aggregate.

Giovanni Fabbian opened the scoring for Bologna with a header seven minutes in. Then Viktor Kovalenko equalized for Empoli in the 30th by turning in a rebound to finish off a counterattack.

Bologna won the first leg 3-0.

In the May 14 final in Rome, Bologna will face AC Milan, which eliminated city rival Inter Milan on 4-1 aggregate following a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Bologna last reached the Cup final in 1974, when it claimed its second title in the competition.

It’s the fourth final for Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano in three seasons, having guided Fiorentina to the last two Conference League finals and the Cup final in 2023.

The Cup winner earns a spot in the Europa League. But Bologna is currently fourth in Serie A and on course to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight season.

Last weekend, Bologna beat Serie A leader Inter Milan 1-0 in the Italian league.

