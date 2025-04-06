Bolduc, Thomas spark Blues to 12th consecutive victory, 5-4 over Avalanche

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Bolduc scored two power-play goals, Robert Thomas added a goal and three assists, and the St. Louis Blues extended their franchise-best winning streak to 12 games with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

St. Louis has the longest winning streak in the NHL this season and has won 11 straight home games.

Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 35 saves, matching the franchise record home win streak for a Blues goaltender at 10.

Russ Colton, Miles Wood, Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Malinski scored for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood had 17 saves.

Bolduc scored his first 49 seconds into the game, taking the puck from Thomas in the slot and snapping a wrist shot by Blackwood. Neighbours made it 2-0 at 7:40 of the first.

Buchnevich scored on a backhand from in front at 1:01 of the second period and Bolduc added his second at 8:53 for a 4-0 lead.

Colton and Wood scored late in the period to make it 4-2 after two.

Thomas added an empty-net goal with 30 seconds to play.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado’s four-game winning streak ended. The team is 6-2-1 in its last nine games with both losses to St. Louis.

Blues: Thomas has an eight-game point streak. He has three goals and 16 assists in that span. He has 30 points — the most in the NHL — since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Key moment

Binnington turned aside 17 shots in the first period. He stopped 12 shots on three Colorado power-play opportunities.

Key stat

Since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Blues are 18-2-2 and have climbed into the first wild-card position in the Western Conference with the most wins (18) and points (38) in the NHL.

Up next

Avalanche: Will host Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Blues: Will play the Jets on Monday night at Winnipeg.

