Boise State brings back former offensive coordinator Zak Hill to coach quarterbacks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill is returning to the school as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. Coach Spencer Danielson announced the move Thursday. Hill was an offensive assistant and quality control coach for the Seattle Seahawks this season. His hiring was announced three days after Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was fired. Hill spent four years at Boise State before taking the offensive coordinator’s job at Arizona State in 2020. He left ASU after the 2021 season amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations in the program during the NCAA-mandated COVID-19 period. He then coached two years at the high school level.

