Bogdan Bogdanovic expects to make his Clippers’ debut on Wednesday night

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic expects to make his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Bogdanovic made his first comments since being acquired by the Clippers after Los Angeles’ 130-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bogdanovic says he’s ready and in good shape. The Clippers traded Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday for Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks. Bogdanovic averaged 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists in 24.9 minutes in 24 games for the Hawks this season. He hasn’t played since Jan. 25 due to personal reasons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.