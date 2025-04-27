Bochum stays bottom of the Bundesliga despite draw as rivals all win

BERLIN (AP) — Bochum remained bottom of the Bundesliga on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin that brought relegation a step closer as its rivals all won.

Matus Bero canceled Benedict Hollerbach’s first-half strike for Union when he equalized on the rebound after Frederik Rönnow saved his penalty.

But it wasn’t enough to lift Bochum off the bottom, after relegation rivals Holstein Kiel and Heidenheim both won their 31st round games.

With three rounds remaining, Bochum had 21 points, below Kiel on 22 and Heidenheim on 25. Hoffenheim and St. Pauli both had 30 before the latter’s game at Werder Bremen later Sunday.

Bochum next plays Heidenheim in a decisive game for both on Friday.

The bottom two face automatic relegation to the second division, while the team that finishes third from bottom plays the third-place finisher in the second division in a two-leg playoff to determine which club plays in the Bundesliga next season.

Union had already secured its Bundesliga survival for another season.

The only concern from the Köpenick-based team’s point of view was Diego Leite. The Portuguese defender had to be stretchered off the field after lengthy on-field treatment for apparent breathing problems after he was struck in the larynx by the ball.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.