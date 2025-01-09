Bochum awarded second Bundesliga win after goalie struck by firelighter

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation’s sports court has awarded Bochum a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin after the team’s goalkeeper was struck by a firelighter during their Bundesliga match in December. It’s just Bochum’s second win of the season. Court chairman Stephan Oberholz says the court has to assume that “Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was injured by a lighter being thrown at his head and was thus limited in his ability to play. This led to a weakening of the Bochum team, which was caused by a Berlin spectator and, according to the federation’s legal and procedural rules, is therefore attributable to Union Berlin.” The match on Dec. 14 finished 1-1 after Drewes was struck by the object while preparing to take a goalkick in added time.

