Blues score three 2nd period goals to beat Jets 5-1 and tie series 2-2 Sunday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn, Tyler Tucker and Justin Faulk each scored second period goals to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Sunday to tie their playoff series at 2-all.

Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for St. Louis, which has won 14 straight regular season and playoff games at home dating back to Feb. 23

Kyle Connor scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 13 saves for Winnipeg before being pulled after Thomas scored his second goal of the playoffs 2:01 into the third period.

Eric Comrie made five saves in relief of Hellebuyck, who has allowed at least four goals in 10 of his last 13 playoff appearances and has been pulled in consecutive games for just the second time in his career counting the regular season.

Schenn gave the Blues a 3-1 lead with 2:37 remaining in the second period when he wristed a puck in the crease over Hellebuyck for his first goal of the playoffs just five seconds after Jets captain Adam Lowry returned from serving a roughing penalty.

Tucker scored his first career playoff goal on a slap shot from the point to give the Blues a 2-1 lead 10:56 into the second period. Tucker needed help leaving the ice with 4:17 remaining in the game after his left leg slammed into the boards awkwardly as Oskar Sundqvist delivered a hit on Brandon Tanev next to him.

Neighbours used the blade of his stick to deflect a shot from Colton Parayko past Hellebuyck for his first career playoff goal with 23 seconds remaining in the first period.

Connor scored his third goal of the postseason with 6:02 left in the first period to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead.

The Jets and Blues return to Winnipeg for Game 5 Wednesday night.

