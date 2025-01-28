Blues put Brandon Saad on waivers with the intent of sending him to the minors

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have put veteran forward Brandon Saad on waivers with the intent of sending him to the minors. General manager Doug Armstrong said Saad would be assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League if he clears or be playing for a different NHL team if he is claimed. Saad has been held without a goal in 40 of his 43 games this season. Armstrong wants to see younger Alexandre Texier and others get a chance in the lineup. The Blues are five points back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference after firing coach Drew Bannister and replacing him with Jim Montgomery in November.

