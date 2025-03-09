Blues lose Barrett, struggle to keep up in high-scoring Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Blues have lost All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett to an apparent long-term injury on the way to a 21-20 loss to the Brumbies which continued a gloomy start to the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season for the defending champions. After four rounds, the Auckland-based Blues are 1-3 and in ninth place in the 11-team tournament which now has a more cut-throat six-team playoffs series. The Blues’ first loss to the Brumbies in Auckland in 12 years was part of a round in which underdogs prevailed. The Fijian Drua beat the first place Chiefs 28-24 for their seventh-straight win in Lautoka and Moana Pasifika beat the Hurricanes 40-31 for only their second win over a New Zealand opponent.

