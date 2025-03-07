Blues’ Cam Fowler welcomed back by Ducks fans after trade ended his 14 1/2 years in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cam Fowler is back to play in Anaheim for the first time since the Ducks traded the longest-serving and highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history to the St. Louis Blues less than three months ago. Fowler insists he feels no bitterness or disappointment about the way his 14 1/2 seasons in Orange County ended. He received a boisterous welcome when the Blues faced the Ducks. Fowler had been a mainstay on the Ducks’ blue line since 2010, when the team selected him with the 12th overall pick. The Ducks traded him to St. Louis in December.

