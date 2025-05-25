Blue Jays place reliever Yimi García on 15-day IL with right shoulder impingement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put reliever Yimi García on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a right shoulder impingement.

Toronto made the move with García shortly before the start of the middle game of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 34-year-old García last pitched on Thursday, against San Diego, when he worked a scoreless inning and allowed a hit. This season, García has an 0-2 record with a 3.15 ERA in 21 games. He has 24 strikeouts and 10 walks in 20 innings.

García signed a two-year, $15 million contact with Toronto in December.

Last year, he was traded from Toronto to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. García had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners. He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall in 39 games and 39 innings in 2024.

García has a record of 22-31 and a 3.57 ERA in 435 career games. He has pitched 418 1/3 innings, striking out 455 and walking 106, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Mariners and Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays recalled right-handed pitcher Paxton Schultz from Triple-A.

