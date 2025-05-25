Blue Jays place backup catcher Tyler Heineman on 7-day IL, call up Ali Sanchez

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays had to shake up their roster before Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Backup catcher Tyler Heineman was placed on the seven-day injured list after reporting concussion symptoms on Saturday. They called up Ali Sanchez from Triple-A Buffalo and had him in the lineup catching Chris Bassitt on Sunday.

In 2024, Sánchez had 96 plate appearances with the Marlins but struggled at the plate, batting just .167 with five runs and four RBIs.

Heineman took a few foul balls off his catcher’s mask in a game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. His seven-day concussion IL stint is retroactive to May 23.

Heineman is batting .396 with 10 runs, six RBIs and a homer in 48 at-bats.

The Blue Jays also designated left-handed pitcher Josh Walker for assignment. Walker appeared in only three games this season, pitching five innings with a 7.20 ERA, eight strikeouts and two walks.

These moves come less than 24 hours after the Blue Jays placed reliever Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement and recalled Paxton Schultz from Triple-A.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.