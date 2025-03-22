Blue Jays outfielder Varsho will open season on IL while continuing recovery from shoulder surgery

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery, will open the season on the injured list. Manager John Schneider says Varsho needs more time to recover from rotator cuff surgery in September. Varsho has appeared in games as a designated hitter this spring, hitting .276 with four homers. The team wants Varsho, who won his first Gold Glove in 2024, to be available in the outfield. Schneider told reporters that he expects Varsho to make his season debut in the first month of the season.

