Blue Jays get OF Myles Straw and $2M in pool space from Guardians, but then miss out on Sasaki

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired outfielder Myles Straw and $2 million in international signing bonus pool allocation from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade. The money could have been used by the Blue Jays in their pursuit of Roki Sasaki, but hours later the prized Japanese pitcher announced in an Instagram post he intends to sign with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Cleveland will send $3.75 million to the Blue Jays, offsetting some of the $14.75 million Straw is guaranteed for the final two years of a $25 million, five-year contract. The Guardians will receive a player to be named or cash. Toronto boosted its international signing pool to $8,261,600.

