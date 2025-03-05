Blue Jackets sign Mathieu Olivier to a 6-year, $18 million contract extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Mathieu Olivier to a long-term contract extension. General manager Don Waddell announced that Olivier signed a six-year deal worth $18 million. Olivier will count $3 million against the salary cap from when the agreement kicks in next NHL season through 2030-31. Waddell has credited Olivier with being a big part of the Blue Jackets exceeding expectations and contending for a playoff spot. The 28-year-old has 21 points and leads the league with 11 fights in 61 games this season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.