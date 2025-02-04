Blue Jackets overcome injuries, skids and Gaudreau’s death to climb into playoff contention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have overcome plenty of adversity to find themselves climbing into playoff contention in a season they began by mourning the death of Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew. The Blue Jackets enter their game at Buffalo on Tuesday night enjoying a 14-5-2 roll that has them holding the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot. They’re winning despite a lineup that’s missing numerous key players, including captain Boone Jenner. Also out against Buffalo were star defenseman Zach Werenski and forward Kirill Marchenko. Forward Adam Fantilli says Gaudreau’s death has brought the team closer together.

