Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko out indefinitely with broken jaw after being struck by puck
The Columbus Blue Jackets will have to continue their playoff push without forward Kirill Marchenko, who is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a broken jaw. The Blue Jackets’ scoring leader with 21 goals was placed on injured reserve. He was hurt after being struck by a puck while sitting on the bench in the second period of a 5-3 loss at Dallas on Sunday.
