Blayre Turnbull and Jess Kondas score 1st goals of season and Sceptres beat Fleet 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Blayre Turnbull and Jess Kondas scored their first goals of the season to lift the Toronto Sceptres to a 4-2 win over the Boston Fleet. Rookie goalie Raygan Kirk stopped 26 shots for her first Professional Women’s Hockey League victory as the Sceptres snapped a four-game losing streak. Emma Woods restored Toronto’s two-goal cushion off the rush with 5:40 remaining, and Kali Flanagan scored an empty-netter. Loren Gabel replied late in the second period for the Fleet, who had won two in a row. Hannah Bilka scored with 65 seconds remaining. Aerin Frankel stopped 26 shots for Boston.

