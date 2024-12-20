Blackwood and Georgiev face former teams as Avalanche and Sharks square off after swapping goalies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — It didn’t take long before goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Alexandar Georgiev found themselves on opposite ends of the rink stopping shots from their former teammates. Blackwood and Georgiev, who were traded for each other last week, started in net for the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, respectively, on Thursday night. The deal also sent Givani Smith and a fifth-round draft pick to San Jose, and Nikolai Kovalenko and two draft picks to Colorado. Smith and Kovalenko were both on the ice for Colorado’s 4-2 victory. Blackwood got the better of the goalie matchup, making 32 saves. Georgiev stopped 27 shots for the Sharks.

