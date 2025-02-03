Blackhawks recall D Artyom Levshunov from the minors and place D Louis Crevier on IR

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled Artyom Levshunov from the minors, giving the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft a chance to practice with the team during the AHL’s All-Star break. Levshunov, a 19-year-old defenseman, has three goals and 10 assists in 38 games with Rockford. Chicago also placed defenseman Louis Crevier on injured reserve. The 23-year-old defenseman is in concussion protocol. Chicago forward Ryan Donato missed practice for what the team described as a maintenance day. Donato has 15 goals and 15 assists in 50 games, and he could be on the move ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.