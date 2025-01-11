Blackhawks put defenseman Connor Murphy on IR with a groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Connor Murphy on injured reserve because of a groin injury. The 31-year-old Murphy hasn’t played since he logged more than 19 1/2 minutes in a 6-2 loss to St. Louis in the Winter Classic on Dec. 31. He has one goal and 12 assists in 38 games this season. Murphy’s IR stint was made retroactive to the loss to the Blues, and interim coach Anders Sorensen said he didn’t have a timeline for his return. Defenseman Alec Martinez was activated from IR after being sidelined by a neck injury.

