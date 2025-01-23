Blackhawks place forward Craig Smith on IR with a nagging back injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Craig Smith on injured reserve with a nagging back injury. Smith hasn’t appeared in a game since he skated for more than 10 minutes during a 3-1 victory over Colorado on Jan. 8. The last-place Blackhawks also recalled Ethan Del Mastro from Rockford and assigned fellow defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to their American Hockey League affiliate. Chicago is 7-12-2 since Anders Sorensen took over as interim coach in December. The team also announced it had agreed to a three-year contract with forward AJ Spellacy that runs through the 2026-27 season. The entry-level deal carries a $975,000 salary cap hit.

