Blackhawks organist works his last game after 33 seasons with the team

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks organist Frank Pellico is working his last game with the team after spending 33 seasons with the organization. Pellico had been with Chicago since 1991. Carrie Marcotte, who has partnered with Pellico since the 2018-19 season, will stay on as the organist for the team. The Blackhawks paid tribute to Pellico throughout their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs — their last Original Six matchup of the season. During a first-period timeout, the Blackhawks showed a video highlighting Pellico’s contributions to the organization. The crowd stood and applauded when it was over, and the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks tapped their sticks on the ice in appreciation.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.