Blackhawks hire Vellucci as an assistant coach under Blashill

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Mike Vellucci as an assistant coach for Jeff Blashill’s first staff with his new team.

The Blackhawks announced the addition of Vellucci on Monday. He joins Michael Peca and Anders Sorensen as Blashill’s assistants. Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite, video coach Matt Meacham and assistant video coach Adam Gill round out the staff.

Vellucci, 58, spent the previous five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was an assistant general manager and director of hockey operations for the Carolina Hurricanes from 2014-19.

Vellucci also was an assistant coach for the U.S. when it won the world championship last month. Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar and defenseman Alex Vlasic were part of the winning American team.

“Serving as an assistant coach at the world championship this summer and winning a gold medal for our country alongside Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic will bring such valuable experience to this group,” Blashill said in a release. “That kind of championship-caliber background only makes our team better and I’m excited to get to work.”

Blashill, 51, took over as Chicago’s head coach last month. He spent the last three seasons as an assistant to Jon Cooper with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

