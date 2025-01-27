Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson thinks help is on the way as the NHL team continues to struggle

CHICAGO (AP) — In the middle of another losing season, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is preaching patience. Chicago is 3-10-3 in its last 16 games after losing 4-2 to Minnesota on Sunday night. At 15-29-5, it is once again among the NHL’s worst teams — in the running for a top-three draft pick for the third consecutive year. Davidson says he is optimistic about the team’s future because of the development of its prospects. Chicago also has nine more selections in the 2025 draft after it reacquired its third-rounder in a three-team trade on Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.