Blackhawks defenseman and No. 2 overall pick Artyom Levshunov makes NHL debut against Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov insisted the nerves were nonexistent on the brink of his NHL debut against Colorado. Excitement sure, but no pregame jitters for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft. The 19-year-old Levshunov doesn’t flinch at a tough opening assignment, either. The rookie is looking to help the Blackhawks try to slow down Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the rest of the high-flying Avalanche. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Levshunov missed the start of the season because of a fractured right foot. The player from Belarus was recalled by Chicago on Sunday from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

