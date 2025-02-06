Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson to miss at least a couple games with high ankle sprain

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said Thursday that center Jason Dickinson will be sidelined for a “couple games” with a high ankle sprain. Dickinson will get more tests Friday after leaving the Blackhawks’ latest loss with an injured left leg. Dickinson’s leg got pinned underneath him after colliding with Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin early in the second period, and one of the Blackhawks’ best all-around players wore a boot on his lower left leg as he left the locker room after the game.

