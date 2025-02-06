Blackhawks activate Smith from IR and send Levshunov back to the minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have activated forward Craig Smith from injured reserve. Smith had been sidelined by a nagging back injury. He was in the lineup against Edmonton, playing on a line with Lukas Reichel and Pat Maroon. The Blackhawks also assigned defenseman Artyom Levshunov and forward Colton Dach to Rockford of the American Hockey League. The 19-year-old Levshunov was brought up on Monday to give him a chance to practice with the team during the AHL’s All-Star break. The IceHogs’ next game is Friday night at Texas.

