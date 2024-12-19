Blackhawks activate goaltender Petr Mrazek from injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek is feeling much better after a rough couple of weeks. Mrazek has been activated from injured reserve, and goaltender Drew Commesso has been assigned to the minors. Mrazek is set to back up Arvid Soderblom for Chicago’s game against Seattle. The 32-year-old Mrazek departed a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Dec. 7 with a left groin injury. Then he started to come down with the flu the next day.

