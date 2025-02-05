Black NFL players offer their survey responses and broader thoughts on a lack of Black head coaches

Reporters from The Associated Press who cover the NFL have spoken to more than 65 Black players from 25 teams this season to gather their thoughts on the state of Black head coaches in the league. More than a third say they would like to be an NFL head coach one day. About the same number is discouraged or disappointed by the current number of NFL head coaches who are Black. But more than 90% of the players the AP spoke to were encouraged by the number of Black coaches hired last offseason.

