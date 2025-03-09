Bitter rivals: Michigan and Michigan State players shove one another at center court late in game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks shoved Michigan State guard Tre Holloman after he pushed Wolverines guard L.J. Cason at midcourt of the Breslin Center, where seniors have kissed the Spartans’ logo in their final home game ever since 1995. Brooks and Cason were at center court with 37.2 seconds left after teammate Justin Pippen made his first of two free throws. Holloman approached the two Wolverines players, pushed Cason’s chest with his right hand and Brooks responded with a two-handed push. No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 17 Michigan 79-62 in the final game of the regular season.

