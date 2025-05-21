Birdsong pitches the Giants past the Royals 3-2 in his 1st start of the season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hayden Birdsong threw five sharp innings in his first start of the season and the San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Birdsong (2-0) was moved from the bullpen to the rotation in place of Jordan Hicks and provided just what manager Bob Melvin hoped he would deliver when he made the move.

Birdsong allowed one unearned run, five hits and no walks to give the Giants their fourth win in the last five games.

Ryan Walker pitched the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Willy Adames hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning against Michael Lorenzen (3-5) and scored on a single by Casey Schmitt to give San Francisco a 2-1 lead.

Lorenzen allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in his shortest start of the season for Kansas City.

Kyle Isbel hit a sacrifice fly in the third and Bobby Witt Jr. had a run-scoring infield single in the eighth for the Royals, who have been held to four runs or fewer in 42 of 50 games.

Key moment

The Giants added an insurance run in the fifth after Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino threw wildly to second when he tried to get a force on a grounder by Wilmer Flores. Jung Hoo Lee followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Key stat

San Francisco improved to 25-9 this season against right-handed starters.

Up next

RHP Logan Webb (5-3, 2.42 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Giants. Webb is 3-0 with a 0.64 ERA in four starts at home. The Royals are undecided on their starter.

