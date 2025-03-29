Binnington’s 28 saves help Blues beat Avalanche 2-1, extend win streak to 9 games

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Jack Drury in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Zack Bolduc and Pavel Buchnevich each scored a goal for St. Louis and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Saturday to extend their win streak to nine consecutive games.

Bolduc opened the scoring with 9:03 left in the first period and Nathan MacKinnon scored on one-timer for the Avalanche to make it 1-1 about a minute later. The 29-year-old MacKinnon has 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 49 regular-season games against the Blues, in addition to 17 points (9, 8) in 11 playoff games.

The Avalanche, who had a four-game win streak snapped, went into the game allowing an NHL-best 2.00 goals per game since Feb. 1.

The Blues took a 2-1 lead in the four-game regular-season series between the teams. The Avs won 5-0 at home on Jan. 31 while the Blues won 3-1 on Feb. 23 in St. Louis.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis extended the longest active win streak in the NHL and has outscored its opponents 39-13 during that span.

Avalanche: Colorado had its 11-game home win streak snapped and lost at Ball Arena for the first time since a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 22.

Key moment

Buchnevich, in front of the net, put away the rebound of a shot by Ryan Suter with 11:06 to play when his putback trickled inside the post and past goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Blues a 2-1 lead.

Key stat

Jordan Binnington finished with 28 saves for St. Louis, including a sprawling glove-side stop in the closing seconds of an Avalanche power play with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the second period.

Up next

The Blues play the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday in the first of four consecutive home games. The Avalanche wrap up a four-game home stand Monday against the Calgary Flames.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

