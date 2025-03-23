Billy Horschel makes improbable birdie after left-handed shot

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Billy Horschel hit a 9-iron onto the green and made a long birdie putt. That happens all the time. What make this so remarkable is that Horschel hit the shot left-handed on the fifth hole at the Valspar Championship. His ball was next to a tree and Horschel says he had no other option. So he inverted a 9-iron and swung away. The shot came off high and sure, just like a normal shot. It found the green and then Horschel made a 30-foot putt for birdie. He wound up in a tie for fourth.

