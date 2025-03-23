Billy Horschel makes improbable birdie after left-handed shot

By The Associated Press
Billy Horschel hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Billy Horschel hit a 9-iron onto the green and made a long birdie putt. That happens all the time. What make this so remarkable is that Horschel hit the shot left-handed on the fifth hole at the Valspar Championship. His ball was next to a tree and Horschel says he had no other option. So he inverted a 9-iron and swung away. The shot came off high and sure, just like a normal shot. It found the green and then Horschel made a 30-foot putt for birdie. He wound up in a tie for fourth.

