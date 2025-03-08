Bills sign edge rusher Greg Rousseau to 4-year extension, which AP source says is worth up to $80M

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed edge rusher Greg Rousseau to a four-year contract extension that’s worth up to $80 million in the team’s latest move to lock up its young core. The team announced the signing, and a person with knowledge of the contact revealed its value to The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not provide that figure. The 24-year-old was selected by Buffalo 30th overall in the 2021 draft out of the University of Miami. Also, long snapper Reid Ferguson is staying in Buffalo after signing a four-year contract before he was eligible to become a free agent next week.

