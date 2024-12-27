Bills seek to shore up playoff positioning in hosting Jets team looking ahead to uncertain offseason

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The five-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills are in position to shore up the conference’s No. 2 seed entering the playoffs in hosting the New York Jets on Sunday. For the Jets, they’re closing a tumultuous year and entering an uncertain offseason following another regime change. This could mark the final time Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen goes head-to-head against his boyhood idol, Aaron Rodgers. The New York quarterback isn’t sure if he’ll return for a 21st NFL season even if the Jets want him back. The 41-year-old Rodgers is approaching another milestone in being one passing touchdown way from becoming the fifth player to reach 500.

