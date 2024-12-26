Bills seek to lock up AFC’s No. 2 seed in closing home schedule against the Jets

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are a win away from locking up the AFC’s No. 2 seed entering the playoffs on Sunday, when they close their home schedule against their division rival New York Jets. The five-time defending AFC East champions are 7-0 at home this season and have won 10 straight going back to last season. The Jets are 4-11 and 2-8 since interim coach Jeff Ulbrich took over after Robert Saleh was fired on Oct. 8. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs one TD passing to join Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the NFL’s only players to throw 500 in the regular season.

