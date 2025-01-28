Bills running back James Cook and center Connor McGovern are Pro Bowl-bound as replacements

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and center Connor McGovern are heading to this week’s Pro Bowl in a replacement capacity. Cook fills the spot left open by Baltimore’s Derrick Henry, who finished second in the NFL with an AFC-leading 1,921 yards rushing. Cook had 1,009 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns, tying Henry and Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs for the league lead. McGovern replaces Kansas City center Creed Humphrey, with the Chiefs advancing to play Philadelphia in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 after beating Buffalo on Sunday. Also, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo will take over for Kansas City’s Trey Smith. This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for Seumalo.

