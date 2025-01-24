Bills rule out S Rapp, while CB Benford questionable to play in AFC title game at Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills ruled out starting safety Taylor Rapp from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC conference championship game on Sunday and starting cornerback Christian Benford is listed as questionable. Benford remains in the concussion protocol. He was hurt in the final minutes of a 27-25 win over Baltimore on Sunday. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, and was excused from Friday’s session because of a personal matter. Rapp did not practice this week after being carted off the sideline with a hip injury against Baltimore. His absence leads to Buffalo leaning on its remaining two safeties, Cam Lewis and rookie Cole Bishop.

