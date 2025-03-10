Bills, receiver Joshua Palmer agree to 3-year, $36 million contract, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills began restocking their receiver position by agreeing to a three-year, $36 million contract with Joshua Palmer, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreement isn’t official until the NFL’s business year opens on Wednesday. It’s a bit of a homecoming for Palmer, who is from nearby Toronto, and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers. He was selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Tennessee.

