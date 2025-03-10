Bills reach deals WR Joshua Palmer and DL Michael Hoecht, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills began restocking several positions by agreeing to deals with receiver Joshua Palmer and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht. Palmer agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract, according to two people familiar with the deal. Another person confirmed that Hoecht agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreements aren’t official until the NFL’s business year opens on Wednesday. Palmer is from nearby Toronto and spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Hoecht spent his first four seasons with the Rams.

