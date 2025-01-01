Bills offense sets the table with an ‘everybody eats’ approach that has 13 players with a TD catch

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills offense has taken coordinator Joe Brady’s “everybody eats” approach to match an NFL single-season record. Buffalo became the league’s ninth team to have 13 players catch a touchdown pass following practice squad call-up Tyrell Shavers scoring on a 69-yard reception in beating the New York Jets last week. The Bills now have a chance to go for the record in their season finale at New England on Sunday. Buffalo is already locked in as the AFC’s No. 2 seed, and intends to rest many of its starters. That leaves open the opportunity for another player to make it 14.

