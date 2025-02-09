Bills fire special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley after numerous blunders, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Buffalo Bills have fired special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley. The move comes after coach Sean McDermott voiced support for his assistant. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills haven’t disclosed the firing, which was first reported by NFL Network. Smiley’s status was in question following a series special teams blunders in his third season as Buffalo’s coordinator. Opponents twice converted fake punts and scored two touchdown returns against Buffalo’s special teams unit this season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.