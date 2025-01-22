Bills fans raise nearly $80,000 for charitable cause of Ravens’ Andrews after dropped 2-point try

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Following one of his career’s low points, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is getting a much-needed pick-me-up from Buffalo Bills fans, of all people. A GoFundMe page launched by 19-year-old Nicholas Howard was approaching $80,000 in donations with proceeds going toward Andrews’ charitable cause, Breakthrough T1D, a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization. Howard went from being in the stands, cheering the Bills to a 27-25 win over Baltimore in a divisional playoff on Sunday, to starting the fundraiser a day later. He did so in response to Andrews being the focus of criticism, including receiving death threats, on social media in the aftermath of him losing a fumble and dropping a potential game-tying 2-point conversion.

