Bills fans raise nearly $80,000 for charitable cause of Ravens’ Andrews after dropped 2-point try

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the third quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Following one of his career’s low points, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is getting a much-needed pick-me-up from Buffalo Bills fans, of all people. A GoFundMe page launched by 19-year-old Nicholas Howard was approaching $80,000 in donations with proceeds going toward Andrews’ charitable cause, Breakthrough T1D, a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization. Howard went from being in the stands, cheering the Bills to a 27-25 win over Baltimore in a divisional playoff on Sunday, to starting the fundraiser a day later. He did so in response to Andrews being the focus of criticism, including receiving death threats, on social media in the aftermath of him losing a fumble and dropping a potential game-tying 2-point conversion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.