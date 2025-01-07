Bills coordinator Joe Brady’s trajectory back on the rise after overseeing Josh Allen-led offense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coordinator Joe Brady’s coaching trajectory is back on the rise after year-and-a-half of overseeing the Buffalo Bills’ dynamic, Josh Allen-led offense. That wasn’t the case three years ago when a then-31-year-old Brady was fired 12 games into his second season with the Carolina Panthers in his first stint as an NFL play-caller. Brady acknowledges hubris played a factor in his dismissal. He’s since learned how devising a perfect play means little without establishing personal relationships with players. As Buffalo prepares to host Denver in a wild-card playoff game on Sunday, Brady is drawing interest from various teams seeking a head coach.

