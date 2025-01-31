Bills coach McDermott upbeat about future despite falling short yet again of Super Bowl berth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had plenty to be upbeat about looking toward the future despite entering the offseason once again short of reaching the Super Bowl. McDermott maintains the Bills future remains bright with Josh Allen at quarterback and a young, retooled roster that developed over the season to win a fifth consecutive division title before losing to Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Sunday. The Bills are better positioned entering this offseason than last year after the team was forced to free up payroll by parting with six of eight team captains.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.