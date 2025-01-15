Bills brace for playoff test of stopping Ravens’ Derrick Henry after getting trampled in Week 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Few teams proved capable of stopping Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry this season. Especially the Buffalo Bills. Containing the running back is only part of the challenge Buffalo’s defense faces in hosting the third-seeded Ravens in a divisional playoff Sunday night. Henry had a season-high 199 yards rushing, including an 87-yard touchdown dash on the Ravens’ first snap in a 35-10 win over the Bills in Week 4. The Bills are healthier and out to prove they’re up for the challenge.

