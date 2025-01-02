Bills’ Allen likely to extend consecutive games starting streak in finale at Pats

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are expected to take different approaches into their final meeting of the season. With the Bills locked into the No. 2 AFC playoff seed following last week’s win over the New York Jets, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t expected to play more than a series after extending his consecutive games starting streak. The Patriots currently own the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But quarterback Drake Maye will start for the purposes of maximizing his playing time during his rookie season. Fellow rookie Joe Milton is expected to get some playing time as New England begins to get a head start on formulating its roster for next season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.