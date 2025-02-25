Bills agree to 4-year contract extension with receiver Khalil Shakir

Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $60.2 million that locks him up through the 2029 season. The Bills announced the agreement and a person with direct knowledge of the deal revealed its value to The Associated Press. Speaking on condition of anonymity because figures weren’t released by the team, the person said $32 million of the contract is guaranteed. The agreement comes with Shakir having one season left on his rookie contract. It indicates the value the Bills placed on the third-year player who has established himself as one of quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite options.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.